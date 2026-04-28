STOCKHOLM, April 28. /TASS/. Glenn Diesen, a professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway, has expressed outrage at a New York Times article calling Vladimir Zelensky "the leader of the free world."

"The new 'leader of the free world' has abandoned his political mandate, arrested political opponents, canceled elections, handed over decision-making power to foreign powers, and banned his citizens from leaving the country," he wrote on his social media page.

Diesen predicted that "the overwhelming majority of Ukrainians will celebrate the day" Zelensky leaves office.

"He is a tool of foreign powers," the Norwegian scholar concluded.