Israeli attacks kill 2,534 Lebanese citizens since March 2 — Health Ministy

BEIRUT, April 28. /TASS/. At least 13 people were killed and 59 others were injured in Israeli Air Force strikes on southern and eastern regions of Lebanon over the past 24 hours, despite the ceasefire established on April 17, the Health Ministry reported.

"The total number of civilians killed since the military escalation began on March 2 has reached 2,534, with 7,863 injured," the ministry said in a statement posted on its X page.

The health officials expect the number of casualties to rise given that Israel continues to attack Hezbollah targets in southern and eastern Lebanon.