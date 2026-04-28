Coup attempt thwarted in Mali: Russian Defense Ministry’s statements

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. On April 25, illegal armed groups attempted an armed coup in Mali, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, Russia’s Africa Corps defeated the militants and prevented the coup.

TASS has compiled the key information about the situation.

Attempted coup in Mali

- On April 25, at approximately 5:30 a.m. GMT in Mali, militants from the Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (which identifies itself as part of the Al-Qaida terrorist organization and banned in Russia - TASS) and the Azawad Liberation Front, acting under joint leadership and coordination, attempted an armed coup d’etat, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

- According to its statement, the militants attempted to seize key facilities in the Malian capital, including the presidential palace.

- The ministry specified that four major cities were attacked during the coup attempt: the Malian capital Bamako, as well as the cities of Sevare, Gao, and Kidal.

- According to the military, Mali’s Defense Minister Sadio Camara was killed near his residence during the coup attempt in the country as a result of a suicide car bombing.

- Units of the Africa Corps prevented the coup in Mali, averting mass civilian casualties. The militants suffered serious losses, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

Preparation

- Approximately 12,000 militants were involved in the attempted coup in Mali; they were trained by Ukrainian and European mercenary instructors, the ministry pointed out.

Militant casualties

- Helicopters and aircraft of the Africa Corps eliminated more than 245 militants in Mali, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

- According to its statement, crews of Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters flew 21 combat sorties under enemy fire, striking enemy troop deployment sites and equipment.

- More than 175 militants, 23 vehicles and 33 motorcycles were destroyed.

- In addition, the military said that Su-24 aircraft crews carried out six combat sorties, delivering eight strikes against enemy troop deployment sites and equipment.

- More than 70 militants, two armored vehicles, and 25 vehicles were destroyed.

- The Africa Corps carried out four strikes using Inokhodets drones against enemy reserves and manpower, resulting in the destruction of up to 60 militants, the ministry noted.

- During the hostilities, illegal armed groups in Mali lost more than 2,500 fighters and 102 vehicles, the statement added.

Operations of Africa Corps, Malian Armed Forces

- While repelling militant attacks in Mali, Africa Corps troops used all types of weaponry, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, artillery, mortars, and multiple-launch rocket systems, and repeatedly engaged in close combat, the Russian Defense Ministry emphasized.

- A unit of the African Corps stationed in Kidal fought for more than a day while completely surrounded by a vastly superior enemy force and repelled four attacks, the ministry added.

- The Malian Armed Forces and Russia’s Africa Corps left their base in Kidal following the Malian government’s decision, the military said.

Situation in country

- The enemy in Mali has not abandoned its aggressive intentions and is regrouping; the situation in the country remains difficult, the Russian Defense Ministry stressed.

- Medical workers from the Africa Corps are providing assistance to Malian residents affected by militant attacks, the ministry added.