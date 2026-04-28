MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian specialists are developing new kamikaze drones to combat mass drone strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces, Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Central Executive Committee of the nationwide organization Officers of Russia and a retired FSB major general, told TASS.

"You have to understand that a drone costs $10,000-$20,000, while a missile costs millions. Russia is currently developing new, adequately priced kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that can combat not just a single enemy drone, but a mass strike. This is precisely how the Ukrainian armed forces conduct strikes on Russian territory," he said, responding to a question about Russia’s capabilities to counter Ukrainian UAV strikes on infrastructure. Mikhailov noted that Russian technologies are "improving very rapidly" today to counter both the Ukrainian and pan-European military-industrial complexes.

Earlier, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large for crimes committed by the Kiev regime, told TASS that Sevastopol suffered one of the largest enemy drone attacks among Russian regions last week. Overnight into April 26, the Ukrainian armed forces launched approximately 100 drones at Sevastopol. The attack was repelled, but one person was killed. Four adults sustained moderate injuries. More than 50 private and apartment buildings in various parts of the city were damaged, with windows shattered, balconies damaged in places, and other pinpoint damage. Damage was also inflicted on the Academy of Choreography, City Hospital No. 1, stores, and service stations, and a contact line on the railway tracks was damaged.