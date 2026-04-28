Ukrainian drones damage dwelling houses, power substations in Kamensko-Dneprovsky

MELITOPOL, April 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are conducting a massive drone attack on the Kamensko-Dneprovsky municipality, targeting power substations, dwelling houses, and passenger cars, the local administration told TASS.

"As of now, we have received reports about damage to four single-family houses in Kamesk-Dneprovskaya, four substations, a gas pipeline, and an idling filling station. Apart from that, residents of the village of Velikaya Znamenka found two unexploded drones and a suspicious looking object near the school building. Ukrainian troops also attacked two single-family houses in the village, damaging roof and breaking windows, and two cars. In the village of Vodyanoye, a quadcopter attacked a single-family house, which was totally destroyed by the subsequent fire. A strike was also delivered on a power substation," the administration said.

As the attack continues, the local authorities call on people not to leave their homes or shelters until the situation stabilizes.