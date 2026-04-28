Chisinau’s pressure on Transnistria fuels rising tensions — Russian envoy

CHISINAU, April 28. /TASS/. Increasing pressure by Moldova’s leadership on Transnistria contradicts its statements about commitment to a peaceful settlement of the conflict, Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov said in an interview with TASS.

"We welcome Chisinau’s statements on a peaceful settlement of the conflict, but believe they must be accompanied by practical steps and respect for previously reached agreements. The Moldovan authorities speak of peaceful reintegration, while, on the other hand, the Moldovan parliament has adopted a law on separatism. If they consider the residents of Transnistria as citizens of Moldova, they cannot simultaneously label them as separatists," Ozerov said.

In his view, economic pressure by Chisinau on Transnistria could lead to serious consequences for the region’s industry and affect residents on both banks of the Dniester River. "Going further along this path will have fatal consequences for local industrial production. As a result, the population on both banks of the Dniester will suffer," Ozerov said, recalling that Russia provides social support to residents of Transnistria by paying pensions and supplements to tens of thousands of people in the region.