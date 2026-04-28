No systemic risks, cryptocurrency, and key rate decision: Nabiullina’s statements

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The key rate decision requires careful analysis, it is not an "automatic" action, Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at the Alfa Summit.

She noted that the regulator does not see any risks to the financial stability of the economy.

TASS has collected the statements by the Central Bank’s chief.

Russian economy

The Bank of Russia does not see any risks to the financial stability of the economy: "We do not see any risks to the financial stability of the economy, nor any systemic risks."

Key rate

The key rate decision requires careful analysis, it’s not an "automatic" action: "It truly requires very careful analysis by our experts, by our employees. And our decisions are not automatic. Although sometimes it may seem that way to some outsiders."

One of the difficult decisions in 2025 was choosing the trajectory for reducing the key rate "in order, on the one hand, to stop the flywheel of inflation that was spinning up; on the other hand, to not harm the economy’s ability to develop."

Cryptocurrency

The Bank of Russia, as before, considers cryptocurrencies a risky and volatile asset: "On key issues, we still maintain the same positions as several years ago. We believe that this asset, cryptocurrencies, is volatile, risky, and exposed to sanctions."

The Central Bank opposes the use of cryptocurrency in domestic transactions, but is prepared for its comprehensive regulation: "We are against the use of cryptocurrency in domestic transactions. We have only one currency, the ruble. However, we believe we are now ready for comprehensive regulation of cryptocurrencies."

Regulator’s work

When making decisions on monetary policy, as well as in financial regulation and supervision, it’s important to leave room for free expression and debate: "Our product is, essentially, decision-making on monetary policy, financial regulation, and supervision. Here, it’s crucial to leave room for debate and free expression for those who participate in decision-making, many of which are collective decisions. It’s crucial that people aren’t afraid to speak the truth, to present a reliable picture, whether it’s good or bad."

Openness to new things, "the ability to listen to life’s signals," and not become a hostage to past decisions are crucial in work: "Even when you’ve invested a lot of effort into something, into building a business, and it suddenly doesn’t fit the current situation. It’s probably hard for each of us to give that up. And we’ll cling to those decisions until the very end, thinking they’re the most effective. I think the ability to listen to life’s signals, and not necessarily adhere to past decisions, is very important now.".