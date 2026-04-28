IN BRIEF: What we know about consequences of drone attack on Tuapse refinery

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. At the instruction of President Vladimir Putin, Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov has gone to the Krasnodar Region to oversee the operation to extinguish a fire at a Tuapse refinery, a ministry spokesperson told TASS.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the situation.

The situation in the city

- The power supply system of a water pumping station at the refinery, which is on fire after a UAV attack has failed, said head of the municipal district Sergey Boiko.

- He said the water supply has been turned off in Tuapse and the Shepsinsky rural district.

- A UAV attack on Tuapse caused the refinery to catch fire, said Governor Krasnodar Region Veniamin Kondratyev.

- Residents of the houses located near the refinery are being evacuated to a school being used as a temporary accommodation facility.

- Oil products boiled up and released from the tank at the refinery, and the fuel spread onto the road damaging several cars.

- Tuapse interdistrict Prosecutor Yevgeny Yelin is making sure that citizens’ rights are not trampled on in connection with the drone attack.

- A hotline has been set up at the Prosecutor's Office to promptly receive complaints and provide legal assistance.

- No Tuapse residents have sought medical help, the regional emergencies headquarters quoted the regional Health Ministry as saying.

- Russia’s consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor is monitoring the air quality in the city.

- Residents were advised to limit their outdoor activities, not to open windows, and to use masks and respirators outdoors.

- The situation in Tuapse is difficult, but under control, Kondratyev said on Telegram.

- Kondratyev said that the local authorities were instructed to provide evacuated residents who are staying at the temporary accommodation facility with everything they needed.

Assignment

- Putin was briefed by Kurenkov on the situation in Tuapse after the Ukrainian drone strikes, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

- He said that Putin instructed Kurenkov to fly to the site and oversee the fire extinguishing effort.

- On Putin's instructions, Kurenkov flew to the Krasnodar Region to control the extinguishing of a fire at the oil refinery in Tuapse, a ministry spokesperson later told TASS.

Reaction

"The Kiev regime's attacks on the oil storage facilities in Tuapse are provoking further destabilization of the global energy markets, which are already experiencing difficulties due to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz," Peskov said.

Oil spill

- Experts collected 7,270 cubic meters of contaminated soil and a water-oil mixture after a spill of petroleum products into the Black Sea near Tuapse after an April 16 UAV attack, the region's emergencies headquarters said.

- It said that more than 360 people were now part of the oil spill response team, with more than 60 pieces of equipment involved.

- Cleaning is underway on a marine terminal, where security fences are being reinforced.

- According to the emergency headquarters, a barrier dam was erected in the Tuapse River, where oil products were spilled after the UAV attack.

- Booms and an oil trap were set up downstream.

- Booms with a length of one kilometer were also placed along the seashore on the Central Beach of the resort.

- Oil seeped into the river after a fire at the marine terminal during the April 16 Ukrainian attack.

- The spill in the river was localized.