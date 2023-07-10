Investments in Norilsk strategic development to 2035 planned at $16 billion

KRASNOYARSK, July 10. /TASS/. About 1.5 trillion rubles ($16 billion) will be invested in development of Norilsk as the Arctic's backbone city to 2035, the development strategy document on the city's website reads.

"According to the comprehensive plan, a total of 120 billion rubles ($1.3 billion) will come until 2035 from the federal and regional budgets and from Norilsk Nickel. Additionally, Norilsk Nickel allocates 150 billion rubles ($1.6 billion) for the city development. <...> Investments in earlier defined objects make 893.2 billion rubles ($9.7 billion). <...> Another source is the Norilsk municipal budget. <...> The total amount of funds from the above-mentioned sources to finance the strategy's implementation will be more than 1,494 trillion rubles," the document reads.

The money will be used to organize a comfortable living environment in Norilsk, to develop the transport network, and for the city's general social, economic, and industrial development.

The strategy authors say, by 2035 Norilsk's average annual population will be 196,400 people. Their incomes will grow by 2.1 times against the incomes registered in 2021.

Norilsk is one of the northernmost cities in the world. Its population is 180,000 people.

In 2020, Russia's President Vladimir Putin approved the strategy for the development of the Russian Arctic zone and for the national security for the period up to 2035. The work on the Norilsk development strategy continued for about a year. The strategy is based on results of polls featuring public organizations, representatives of the low-numbered indigenous peoples, and the city residents.