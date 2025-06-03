Ukrainian drones carried up to 25 kg of explosives each in recent raids, analyst says

LUGANSK, June 3. /TASS/. During a recent massive raid on social and critical infrastructure in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Ukrainian forces used attack drones that carried 20 to 25 kilograms of explosives, military expert Vitaly Kiselyov told TASS.

"The attack drones that were used carried 20 to 25 kilograms of explosives and fuel tanks with a capacity of up to 20 liters. The raid began at night, at around 00:20 a.m. Moscow time. Air defenses were engaged, and so were Russian Guard servicemen who took out the drones with small arms. A lot of drones were shot down," he said.

According to the analyst, the attack could have targeted Crimea.

"The Kherson and Zaporozhye regions played a major role in preventing these drones from reaching the Crimean peninsula," he said.

Ukrainian drones attacked the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions overnight into June 3, severing power supply in several municipalities.

In the Zaporozhye Region, lights are still out in 457 settlements, affecting more than 600,000 people, according to Governor Yevgeny Balitsky. In the Kherson Region, power supply is cut off to more than 104,000 people in 150 settlements.