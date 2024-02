MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson, posted on X eight hours ago, has already topped 67 mln views to trend on the social network.

On Carlson’s YouTube channel, the interview has more than 3 mln views.

In the interview that lasted two hours and six minutes, the Russian leader took about 60 questions, including the interviewer’s follow-up questions.