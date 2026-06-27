The 28 teams that have advanced to World Cup knockout stage determined

WASHINGTON, June 27. /TASS/. The 28 teams that have guaranteed their participation in the Round of 32 of the World Cup have been determined.

The national teams of Mexico, South Africa, Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Morocco, the US, Australia, Paraguay, Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador, the Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Belgium, Egypt, Spain, Cape Verde, France, Norway, Senegal, Argentina, Colombia, Portugal, England, and Ghana secured spots in the playoffs.

As of now, 9 of the 16 matchups for the first round of the playoffs have been determined. The Round of 32 will feature the following matches: Germany vs. Paraguay, France vs. Sweden, South Africa vs. Canada, the Netherlands vs. Morocco, the US vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil vs. Japan, Ivory Coast vs. Norway, Argentina vs. Cape Verde, and Australia vs. Egypt.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.