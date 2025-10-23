Transneft to increase shipments from Far Eastern port to 50 mln tons of oil in 2025

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Transneft will boost oil shipments from the Far Eastern port of Kozmino from 46 mln metric tons a year earlier to 50 mln metric tons this year, CEO of the Russian oil pipeline operator Nikolay Tokarev told reporters.

"The design capacity of our oil loading port of Kozmino is 30 mln tons. We shipped 46 mln tons via Kozmino in 2024. We will ship 50 mln tons this year. It means we will almost double the port capacity," Tokarev said.

The East Siberia - Pacific Ocean (ESPO) oil pipeline system has currently reached the design capacity of 80 mln metric tons and Transneft is proactively working with oil producers on creation of conditions for diversification of export destinations, Tokarev said.

"This is because Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic and the European market, they fundamentally rejected our oil. There was a need to redistribute the volume of about 56 mln metric tons. We solved this task over two years. Now we have the surplus in eastbound and southbound directions," the chief executive added.