Russian troops testing heavy-lift quadcopter drone Slon in four frontline areas

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russian troops are testing the heavy-lift quadcopter drone Slon (Elephant), capable of carrying up to 90 kg, in four frontline areas of the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman of the Groza Group told TASS.

"Currently, the heavy-lift quadcopter Slon is undergoing trials in four sectors of the special military operation. The drone has already passed a series of tests at a proving ground, where various scenarios of its use have been evaluated, including the evacuation of an individual weighing up to 80 kg, the transportation and dropping of an ammunition load of up to 50 kg, and the delivery of an 84 kg gasoline generator. The trials have successfully confirmed the Slon’s key characteristics: the drone can lift cargo of up to 90 kg," the spokesman said.

The Slon drone has a working weight of 50 kg, the Groza Group noted.

"With such a load, the maximum operational distance can reach 15-17 km with return to base," it said.

As reported earlier, the Slon quadcopter drone is designed to supply Russian troops at the frontline. The drone is expected to begin deployment in the special military operation area before the end of 2025.