Ukrainian parliament dismisses PM Sviridenko, government

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) voted by a majority to dismiss Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko, according to a live broadcast of the parliamentary session by the Rada TV channel.

Under Ukrainian law, the resignation of the prime minister automatically results in the resignation of the entire government.

A total of 258 lawmakers voted in favor of Sviridenko's dismissal, exceeding the required 226 votes. Five lawmakers abstained, while one voted against. Earlier in the day, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Governance approved Yulia Sviridenko's resignation as prime minister.

The current cabinet will remain in office in a caretaker capacity until a new government is appointed. Parliament is expected to appoint new ministers on July 16.

Sviridenko's future, Ukraine's next PM

Lawmakers have offered differing views on Sviridenko's next role. Yaroslav Zheleznyak previously said she would become Ukraine's ambassador to the United States. However, another lawmaker, Olga Vasilevskaya-Smaglyuk, later said Sviridenko had not yet made a final decision and was not certain she would take up the ambassadorial post. Vasilevskaya-Smaglyuk also said Sviridenko would become head of Vladimir Zelensky's office, while Kirill Budanov, listed by Russia as a terrorist and extremist, would replace Mikhail Fedorov as defense minister.

Naftogaz CEO Sergey Koretsky is expected to become the country's next prime minister. According to the Strana news outlet, he is considered an associate of Timur Mindich, a close ally of Zelensky and the central figure in a major corruption scandal. The report said Koretsky was brought into Zelensky's circle in late 2022 to manage Ukrnafta after it was taken over from oligarch Igor Kolomoysky, before later being appointed chief executive of Naftogaz.

According to lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak, other contenders for the premiership include Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov, Energy Minister Denis Shmygal and Kharkov Mayor Igor Terekhov. Fedorov took up his current post in January 2026. Shmygal previously served as both prime minister and defense minister.