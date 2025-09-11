ST. PETERSBURG, September 11. /TASS/. The participation of representatives from foreign countries in the 11th International United Cultures Forum shows that interest in Russian culture remains undiminished, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova told Channel One on the sidelines of the event.

Lyubimova noted that culture ministers, diplomats, and cultural figures from over 70 countries are discussing "all the problems, joys, challenges, and achievements" with their Russian counterparts. "Now we can say with certainty that interest in Russian culture has not been canceled, will not be canceled, and was never canceled," the minister emphasized.

The minister stressed that, despite loud political statements in various countries, interaction between cultural figures has not ceased. As an example, she cited the participation of young performers, including those from unfriendly countries, in Russia’s largest music competitions. "Members of international juries came to us and said that the names of SergeyRachmaninoff, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Valery Gergiev, or Denis Matsuev are far more important than all the loud political statements, because the situation in countries and the world changes, but the attitude toward one’s passion, faith in art, and love for one’s calling and audience are much more important," she added.

About the Forum

The 11th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures is being held from September 10 to 13. The main events are scheduled for September 11-13, though the business program kicked off on September 10 with discussions on family values and patriotic education. More than 400 speakers from Russia and abroad are set to participate. This year’s theme is "Return to Culture – New Opportunities."

The forum has been held since 2012, with Vladimir Putin taking part on multiple occasions. The head of state has emphasized culture’s peacemaking role in uniting peoples across political and economic divides, promoting the core values of humanism, equality, and mutual respect.

