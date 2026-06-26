Kursk Region residents remaining in Ukraine may return to Russia soon — ombudsman

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova expects the return of the Kursk Region residents still remaining in Ukraine home soon through a humanitarian channel with the Ukrainian ombudsman.

"In the coming days, we will have another exchange, the transfer of civilians. This humanitarian mission will remain between our channels. I hope that in the near future the citizens of the Kursk Region, who are still in Ukraine, will be at home," she told reporters.

The ombudsman did not specify the number of people.