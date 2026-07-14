Aeroflot Group carries 26 mln passengers in H1 2026, up 0.3%

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Aeroflot Group carried 26 mln passengers in the first half of 2026, up 0.3% compared with the same period last year, according to the group's statement.

The group carried 19.1 mln passengers on domestic routes, down 2.9% year-on-year. International traffic increased 10.3% to 6.9 mln passengers.

Revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) increased by 5.1%, while available seat kilometers (ASK) rose 3.1%. The passenger load factor increased by 1.7 percentage points to 90.9%.

Aeroflot Airlines carried 14 mln passengers in January-June, up 0.7% year-on-year. Revenue passenger kilometers increased 7.7%, while the passenger load factor rose by 2.7 percentage points to 90.8%.