Russian Baltic Fleet strike group eliminates enemy naval force in drills

KALININGRAD, April 9. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet strike group comprising six missile ships and boats eliminated a notional enemy’s naval task force and repelled its massive air strike during drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"As part of its planned assignments practiced at the Baltic Fleet’s naval ranges, the surface action group comprising the small missile ships Mytishchi, Sovetsk, Liven and Passat and the missile boats Morshansk and R-257 successfully performed electronic missile launches from Kalibr, Malakhit and Moskit missile systems against the targets simulating the notional enemy’s naval task force," the press office said in a statement.

The data recording equipment showed that all the designated targets were successfully eliminated. The firings were conducted under intense jamming artificially created to complicate the combat assignment for the crews of the Fleet’s strike group, the statement says.

Also, the ships’ crews fired all types of tube artillery guns, striking real sea targets and repelling the hypothetical enemy’s massive air strike, the press office said.

The ships’ crews held ship damage control and anti-saboteur drills during the anchorage in an unsafe roadstead and practiced inter-operability and inter-ship communications and joint maneuvering, the press office specified.