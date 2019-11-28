Latest radar ready to go on combat alert in Russian Arctic

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The third Rezonans-N radar capable of spotting hypersonic missiles flying at a speed of 20 times the speed of sound and stealth aircraft is ready to assume combat duty on Russia’s Novaya Zemlya Arctic Archipelago, Rezonans Research Center CEO Ivan Nazarenko told TASS on Thursday.

"The third Rezonans-N radar in the Arctic has been deployed on Novaya Zemlya. It is turned on and tuned in, has undergone all the trials, has been accepted by the military and is ready to go on combat alert within the Northern Fleet," the chief executive said.

The specific date "for the radar to assume combat duty will be defined by the Defense Ministry," he added.

Previous reports said the new radar would assume combat duty in November.

By now, the Russian military has received four Rezonans-N radar stations while the fifth is at the final stage of its manufacture. Two radars are already on combat alert, the chief executive said.

All the radars are designated to defend the northern direction in the Arctic, he said.

The radar’s range makes it possible "to detect aircraft based on stealth technology and hypersonic targets flying at a speed of up to Mach 20," he added.

According to the data of the Rezonans Research Center, the radar is capable of detecting and providing target acquisition on aerodynamic air targets, including stealth aircraft, at a distance of 600 km and at a range of 1,200 km on ballistic targets, at an altitude of up to 100 km.