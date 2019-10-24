Russia sets up radar in Arctic to detect hypersonic and stealth targets

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. A third Rezonans-N radar capable of spotting stealth targets, cruise, ballistic and hypersonic missiles will assume combat duty on Russia’s Novaya Zemlya Arctic Archipelago in November 2019, Rezonans Research Center CEO Ivan Nazarenko told TASS on Thursday.

"The third Rezonans-N radar in the Arctic has been deployed on Novaya Zemlya. The radar will go on combat duty in November this year," the chief executive said.

The radar has been switched on and tuned in and is ready for its combat employment. An inter-agency state commission is currently carrying out work for the radar’s acceptance and delivery for its operation in the Northern Fleet’s air defense forces, he added.