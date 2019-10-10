Russian hi-tech firm develops radar to detect miniature drones

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Ruselectronics Group (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) has developed a radar station capable of detecting miniature unmanned aerial vehicles at a distance of up to 7.5 km, the Rostec press office reported on Thursday.

"The traditional methods of radar-based detection fail to reliably detect unmanned aerial vehicles with a small reflection surface. The device developed by our Ruselectronics Group successfully accomplishes this task," Rostec Executive Director Oleg Yevtushenko was quoted by the corporation’s press office as saying.

The target illuminating radar is designated to detect and track small-size and contrast targets with a radar cross-section of 30 and more square centimeters, a wide range of speeds and the ability to fly at low and ultra-low altitudes, Rostec said.

The station consists of a compact Ka-band multi-channel radar, a rotating device to provide for a panoramic view and a control notebook. The radar can be operated manually and in the automated mode. Upon detecting a target, the station transmits data to an operator’s post or a control center.

Small-size drones may pose a serious danger as they are capable of conducting surveillance, reconnaissance, carrying explosives or other armament and serving as an attack weapon. They can operate on their own or as part of a whole swarm of drones, Yevtushenko said.

The radar station has been jointly developed by the Salyut Research and Production Association (part of Ruselectronics Group) and the Fakel Design Bureau of Machine-Building. The radar was made using solely Russian components and has no analogs in Russia. The first models of the new radar have already undergone field trials, Rostec said.