NATO plans to redeploy more US forces to Poland, says Russian defense minister

KUBINKA /outside Moscow/, September 6. /TASS/. NATO plans to redeploy another US military contingent to Poland in the near future, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told reporters on Saturday.

According to Shoigu, manpower of NATO Allied Command Operations deployed to Eastern Europe has surpassed 10,000 troops.

"In the near future additional American units are planned to be redeployed to Poland," Shoigu added.

"Under the pretext of the need to ‘strategically constrain’ Russia, the United States and other non-regional members of the alliance are bolstering their military presence in Eastern Europe," the minister continued.

He said that the military build-up close to Russian borders take place despite NATO commitments not to deploy "considerable military forces" near the contact line, as it was stipulated in the NATO-Russia Founding Act of 1997.

"The Allied Command Operations’ exercises near the Russian borders almost doubled in comparison with 2014. Their scenarios involve practicing the creation of large groups on the NATO eastern flank," the defense minister added.