India takes Iran to task over attacks on its ships in Strait of Hormuz

NEW DELHI, July 14. /TASS/. India has issued a note of protest to Iran over two of its merchant ships being attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, which killed an Indian sailor and injured 10 people, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

It confirmed that deputy head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in New Delhi was summoned to the Indian Foreign Ministry.

"India is deeply concerned by the attacks on two vessels, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, during their transit through the Strait of Hormuz today. Both the vessels were carrying 30 Indian seafarers, among their combined crew of 46. Of the 12 Indian nationals onboard MT Al Bahiyah, one has tragically lost his life and another has been injured. Of the 18 Indian nationals onboard MT Mombasa, nine have sustained injuries, including two who are reported to be seriously injured," the statement read.

"We strongly condemn these attacks, which disrupt the free and safe navigation of international waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz," the Indian ministry emphasized.

"We strongly condemn these attacks and acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz. We also reiterate our deep concern on account of the resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities in the West-Asian region and call for immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue and diplomacy in the interests of peace, security and stability in the region."