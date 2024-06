GENICHESK, June 30. /TASS/. The fighting in the Kherson area is currently underway on the islands as Ukrainian troops have been thrown from the left bank of the region, Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

"The fighting has moved to the islands, with the Russian army having ramped up activities. The enemy has been thrown from the left bank," he said.

Islands in the Kherson area are a section of the contact, whereas in the remaining part the Dnieper River is a natural demarcation.