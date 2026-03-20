Orban leaves EU summit in high spirits after blocking aid to Ukraine — media

BRUSSELS, March 20. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban left the EU summit in Brussels in an upbeat mood after blocking the allocation of a €90 billion military loan to Ukraine, Politico Europe reports.

According to the newspaper, Orban saw this as a major personal victory. The publication notes that the decision came after an unprecedented dispute among EU leaders at the European Council meeting.

At the latest EU summit, Orban and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico blocked the approval of a €90 billion military loan for Ukraine, as well as the adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

According to a statement issued by the meeting’s participants, these measures, which required consensus, were supported by 25 of the 27 member states, so the European Council will return to the issue at its next meeting.