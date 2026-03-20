EU summit reveals community leaders' incompetence to act — media

BRUSSELS, March 20. /TASS/. The EU summit in Brussels demonstrated the inability of European leaders to take decisive action amid conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, Politico Europe reported, citing EU officials.

According to the newspaper, despite lengthy negotiations, EU countries stuck to statements and failed to agree on new tangible measures regarding the situation in Iran or on the allocation of 90 billion euros to Ukraine. The position of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban became a key obstacle. Politico noted that the discussions revealed deep divisions within the European Union and its limited influence on international processes. In particular, leaders acknowledged that the EU does not play a significant role in resolving the conflict in the Middle East.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted that the consequences of the conflicts are already affecting the energy sector and prices, but no specific decisions have been made to address these challenges.