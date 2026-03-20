US, Israel threaten to drag Caspian nations into conflict around Iran — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The United States and Israel’s reckless and irresponsible actions are fraught with dragging Caspian-adjacent nations into the armed conflict around Iran, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the missile attack on the port of Bandar Anzali.

"The Caspian Sea has always been seen by the regional countries and international community as a safe area of peace and cooperation. The aggressors’ reckless and irresponsible actions create a threat of drawing Caspian littoral states into the armed conflict," she said.

According to the spokeswoman, Moscow is growing increasingly concerned over the expanding geography of the US and Israeli airstrikes in Iran. "The US-Israeli coalition continues adding oil to the flames of war they have started in the Middle East, evidently seeking its further expansion," she emphasized.

"This largest Caspian harbor is an important trade and logistics hub, which is extensively used to ensure Russian-Iranian trade, including for food products. Economic interests of Russia and other Caspian littoral states, which maintain transport ties with Iran via this port, have been infringed upon," Zakharova noted.

"We once again call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of efforts toward political settlement of the situation in the Middle East, which is increasingly expanding to neighboring regions," she added.

Israel’s TV Channel 12 reported late on March 18 that the country’s air forces had attacked Iranian warships in the Caspian Sea. Apart from that, according to the television channel, an Iranian naval base in Bandar Anzali, the largest Iranian port in the Caspian Sea, was also attacked. On March 19, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed this attack, saying that this was Israel’s first strike on Iranian naval assets in the Caspian Sea during the ongoing operation against Iran.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.