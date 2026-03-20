MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia needs Vladimir Zelensky alive so he can be tried for crimes against the peoples of Ukraine and Russia, Andrey Kartapolov, head of the State Duma's Defense Committee, told TASS.

"We need Zelensky alive so that he can be tried for all his crimes against his own people, first and foremost, and against the people of Russia," the lawmaker said.

According to Kartapolov, there are other reasons why Zelensky is not a military target. "De jure, he is illegitimate, but de facto, he continues to rule what remains of the country. This means he will be the one to organize the process of reaching a peace agreement, whatever form it may take," the lawmaker explained.

In addition, he emphasized that Russia wants to show the whole world "whom the former US administration and current European leaders actually supported." Kartapolov noted that the White House is already openly discussing the need to audit Zelensky's spending. European leaders are not yet ready for this, but sooner or later, they, too, will be concerned about where their money went.

"Neither [French President Emmanuel] Macron, nor [UK Prime Minister Keir] Starmer, nor [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz are by any means political heavyweights, and they will all soon be consigned to the dustbin of history. But those who do come after them will be the ones who will take this issue seriously. And that is where Zelensky will be needed - so that when he is pressed, he can explain why and how he did it, whom he bribed and how, and how much money he gave to whom," Kartapolov noted.