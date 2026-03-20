Mirotvorets extremist database doxes Russian Paralympic champions

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Para alpine skiers Varvara Voronchikhina and Alexey Bugayev, as well as cross-country skiers Anastasia Bagiyan and Ivan Golubkov, were added to the database of Ukraine’s extremist Mirotvorets, or Peacekeeper, website.

The database also includes athlete-commentator Sergey Sinyakin and Irina Gromova, head coach of the Russian cross-country skiing team.

The Russian national team finished third in the medal standings at the Paralympic Games in Italy. Russian athletes won eight gold, one silver, and three bronze medals. Voronchikhina won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal. Bugayev won a gold and two bronze medals. Bagiyan became a three-time Paralympic champion, while Golubkov stood on the top step of the podium twice.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 in order to identify those who allegedly pose a threat to Ukraine’s national security, and publish their personal data. Over the years, it has collected the personal information of journalists, artists and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for some other reason.