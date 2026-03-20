Attack against Iran’s Bandar-e Anzali affected Russian economic interests

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Bombing of the port of Bandar-e Anzali in Iran affected economic interests of Russia and other Caspian countries, Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said in a comment.

"The Iranian port of Anzali on the Caspian Sea was bombed on March 18. This largest Caspian harbor is an important trade and logistics center, which is proactively used to support Russian-Iranian trade, including in foods," she said.

"Economic interests of Russia and other Caspian countries keeping transport communications with Iran via this port were affected," the diplomat added.