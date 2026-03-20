Iran’s late supreme leader repeatedly warned against nuke development — president

TUNIS, March 20 /TASS/. Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei never wavered on the nuclear issue, always saying that Tehran cannot build a nuke, the country’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a Nowruz (Iranian New Year) address.

"Every time we came to the Leader of the Revolution, he emphasized that nuclear weapons were prohibited for religious reasons," the SNN broadcaster cited the address as saying.

However, in Pezeshkian’s words, "America is trying to make the world believe that Iran seeks nuclear weapons."