BERLIN, June 3. /TASS/. The current German government’s course toward militarization is what poses a threat to the country’s security, Markus Frohnmaier, deputy faction head of the opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said.

"Stephan Kramer, head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, has criticized our trip to Russia, claiming that the AfD is thereby threatening security. Do you know who actually poses a threat to Germany's security? It’s the Christian Democratic Union and the Social Democratic Party of Germany, which have for years preferred to talk about ‘readiness for war’ rather than seek diplomacy," he wrote on X.

The politician noted that he was proud of the Alternative for Germany, calling it "the only party in the Bundestag that advocates dialogue, diplomacy and the promotion of Germany’s interests around the world."

Earlier, the German Foreign Ministry warned AfD members against traveling to Russia, saying the government would not support such trips. Before that, the t-online news outlet reported that three party members -- Markus Frohnmaier, AfD leader in Saxony Jorg Urban, and the party’s energy policy expert Steffen Kotre -- planned to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is being held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.