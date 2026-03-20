Board of Peace agrees on proposals for Gaza Strip reconstruction — representative

NEW YORK, March 20. /TASS/. All the mediators in the settlement of the situation in the Gaza Strip have approved a framework agreement aimed at the reconstruction of the enclave, said Council's high representative in the Gaza Strip Nickolay Mladenov.

"A framework has been agreed by all mediators that can unlock reconstruction, breathe life back into communities, and bring closer to unity and a negotiated resolution of the Palestinian question," Mladenov wrote on X.

He said that the document is ready and to put it into effect, it remains to disarm Hamas and other groups in Gaza fully.

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter of the Board of Peace established as part of a peaceful settlement in the Gaza Strip. Washington said that other states had joined the organization. The Board of Peace was set up in accordance with an agreement between Israel and Hamas to govern Gaza, but it is assumed that it will also deal with conflict prevention and resolution in other regions.