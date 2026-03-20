Russian LNG imports to China fall by 7.4% in January-February

BEIJING, March 20. /TASS/. China reduced imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 7.4% year-on-year in January-February to 839,560 tons, according to data from the General Administration of Customs of China.

In value terms, LNG supplies from Russia over the reporting period amounted to $394.87 mln, down 29.7% compared with the same period of 2025. Russia ranks fourth among key suppliers of this energy resource to China.

Qatar was the largest LNG exporter to China during the reporting period, with shipments rising by 0.8% year-on-year to 3.76 mln tons. It was followed by Australia (2.9 mln tons, down 8.1%).

Malaysia ranked third in terms of LNG supplied to China during the period (1.15 mln tons), followed by Russia, and then Indonesia (608,440 tons). According to the customs electronic system, the United States did not export LNG to China during the two months in question.

In monthly terms, imports of Russian LNG to China in February declined by 38.6% compared with January to 319,000 tons. In value terms, they fell by 42.2% to $144.59 mln.

According to official statistics, China increased LNG imports from Russia by 3.3% in 2024 and by 18.2% in 2025 (to 9.79 mln tons).