MELITOPOL, March 20. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces’ T-72B3 tanks are superior to their foreign counterparts due to their simplicity and reliability, a gunner with the tank crew of the separate Novorossiysk Airborne Division, call sign "Dobry," told TASS.

"The vehicle is excellent, the best, the simplest, and the most reliable. Compared to its foreign counterparts, it’s far superior. Everything is much simpler, with minimal electronics, everything is primarily mechanical, and because of this, the firing accuracy, as you can see for yourself, is many times greater," he emphasized.

The T-72B3 tank is equipped with a powerful 125mm gun.