French MFA believes hardly possible to lift sanctions on Iran until Strait of Hormuz opens

PARIS, May 7. /TASS/. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot believes that lifting sanctions on Iran cannot be considered until the Strait of Hormuz opens.

"There can be no talk of lifting any sanctions as long as the Strait of Hormuz is blocked," he said on RTL radio.

The minister called the current situation around the strait unacceptable.

On May 6, US President Donald Trump announced the suspension of Project Freedom, an operation facilitating vessel transit through the Strait of Hormuz launched two days earlier, until information was received that negotiations on a deal with Iran could be successfully concluded and an agreement would be reached.

Later, the Axios portal reported that Washington and Tehran were close to signing a one-page memorandum on ending the armed conflict. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Iran was still reviewing the US proposals and would later respond to Pakistan.