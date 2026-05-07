CIA believes Iran can withstand US blockade for at least 3-4 months — media

WASHINGTON, May 7. /TASS/. Analysts at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) believe that Iran will be able to withstand the US naval blockade for at least three to four months before it begins to suffer any serious economic difficulties, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, these findings have already been communicated to the US administration. "A confidential CIA analysis delivered to administration policymakers this week concludes that Iran can survive the US naval blockade for at least three to four months before facing more severe economic hardship, four people familiar with the document said," the article states.

The newspaper points out that this finding "appears to raise new questions about President Donald Trump’s optimism on ending the war."