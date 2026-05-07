MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. British politicians are effectively leaving the Kiev regime with no opportunity for negotiation, as London shows no genuine interest in resolving the Ukrainian conflict. Instead, they appear intent on prolonging the bloodshed, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told a news briefing.

"London is not interested in finding a solution in Ukraine," she stated. "Naturally, they have no desire for peace; their actions are aimed solely at extending the violence." She further emphasized that, through their influence and policies, British officials are deliberately leaving the Kiev regime no room to seek a diplomatic resolution.

Zakharova described Britain’s involvement as "nothing more than cynical incitement to continued hostilities, serving as a cover for openly predatory and selfish ambitions."

"They are prolonging the suffering of the Ukrainian people," she continued. "While they pay lip service to supporting democracy and Ukraine’s future, in reality, their actions are stall tactics designed to destroy Ukraine’s sovereignty and seize what remains of it once the conflict is exhausted."