Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon reaches 2,727 — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, May 7. /TASS/. Israeli air and ground forces continue striking southern Lebanon, where 15 people were killed and 85 wounded over the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry reported.

"The total death toll since the military escalation began on March 2 has reached 2,727, with 8,438 injured," the ministry said in a statement posted on X.

The ministry added that the city of Nabatieh and surrounding areas came under heavy bombardment on Thursday, while rescue workers continue clearing the rubble.

"The number of civilian casualties and injuries may rise by the end of the day," the ministry stressed.