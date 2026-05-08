Explosion device thrown to Dutch PM’s party office

THE HAGUE, May 8. /TASS/. An unknown individual dropped an explosive device into a mailbox in the headquarters of the Dutch D66 party led by Prime Minister Rob Jetten, NOS television informed.

The bomb detonated, and the explosion occurred in the evening on May 7. The entrance space and windows were damaged. About 30 people were in the party headquarters in The Hague. Nobody was injured.

Police detained a suspect in about an hour after the incident. Jetten called it "a cowardly act of intimidation" and thanked police and firefighters for quick response.