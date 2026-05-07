Only one US state still has average gasoline price below $4 — association

NEW YORK, May 7. /TASS/. The average price of a gallon (3.79 liters) of gasoline in the United States remains below $4 in only one of the country’s 50 states, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

According to the association, Oklahoma is the only state where the price of a gallon of gasoline has not exceeded the $4 mark, with the average price standing at $3.98 per gallon. Nationwide, consumers are paying an average of $4.55 per gallon at gas stations.

The highest fuel prices remain in California, where the average price of a gallon of gasoline has reached $6.16.

The rise in prices is linked to tensions surrounding Iran and disruptions in oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. Additional pressure on the market comes from problems at US oil refineries and the approach of the summer driving season.

The historical record for the average gasoline price in the United States was set in June 2022, when the cost of a gallon exceeded $5.