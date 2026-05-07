Trump says discussed trade and tariffs with Brazilian counterpart

WASHINGTON, May 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump announced that during talks with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, they discussed trade and tariffs.

"We discussed many topics, including Trade and, specifically, Tariffs. The meeting went very well," Trump wrote on TruthSocial.

"Our Representatives are scheduled to get together to discuss certain key elements. Additional meetings will be scheduled over the coming months, as necessary," he added.

Following the last leaders' meeting in Malaysia in 2025, Lula da Silva stressed that "there is no room for jokes between 80-year-old men."

He also repeatedly criticized the current US administration's foreign policy and emphasized that Trump should focus on his country's domestic problems.