Musk says he paid $10 bln in taxes this year, 'more than anyone in history'

NEW YORK, May 7. /TASS/. American businessman and founder of SpaceX Elon Musk paid $10 billion in taxes this year.

"In one year, I paid more than $10 billion in taxes, more than anyone in history," he wrote on the social network X.

The entrepreneur noted that after his death there will be another 40% tax on his estate. The billionaire believes he will have to pay trillions of dollars in taxes when it's all said and done.

Earlier Musk quipped on X that his tax burden is so large that the IRS has a hard time processing it.

"They had to update the software to get it processed," the businessman wrote adding that there were "too many digits."

According to Forbes magazine's ranking released in March, Musk topped the list of the world's richest people for the second year in a row. His net worth is estimated at $839 billion, more than double last year's estimate ($342 billion), the publication clarifies. Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin ranked second and third, with net worths of $257 billion and $237 billion, respectively. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ranked fourth with $224 billion.