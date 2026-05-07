Russia expects growth in trade turnover with Bangladesh — ambassador

NEW DELHI, May 7. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Bangladesh has remained at around $2.5-3 bln in recent years, and Moscow expects it to grow further, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Khozin told TASS.

"In 2024 alone, exports of Russian wheat reached $1 bln, breaking previous records. In addition, Bangladesh purchases fertilizers and equipment from us. Russia, in turn, imports textiles and garments, leather goods, pharmaceuticals, and much more from Bangladesh. We expect bilateral trade turnover to continue growing," Khozin said.

The diplomat noted that while the number of Russian companies operating in Bangladesh remains limited, their presence is noticeable and makes a significant contribution to the development of economic ties between the two countries.

"There are many proposals from Russian economic operators that we have already presented to the country’s new government. We are awaiting a response," Khozin said.

The Russian ambassador also recalled that a bilateral intergovernmental trade and economic commission between Russia and Bangladesh has been operating since 2017.