CIA believes Iran still has 70% of its ballistic missiles — newspaper

WASHINGTON, May 7. /TASS/. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has come to the conclusion that Iran managed to keep 70% of its ballistic missile arsenal intact following US strikes and bombings, The Washington Post (WP) wrote citing its own sources.

Three sources familiar with a confidential CIA report for the US administration confirmed this information. "Iran retains about 75 percent of its prewar inventories of mobile launchers and about 70 percent of its prewar stockpiles of missiles," one official was quoted as saying.

Besides, CIA analysts believe that Iran managed to restore access to some of its underground storage facilities which were damaged as a result of US bombing, to repair some of its damaged missiles and produce new ones.

The Washington Post estimates that Iran had around 2,500 ballistic missiles and "thousands more" unarmed drones before the United States and Israel launched their attacks.