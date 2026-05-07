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US wants to resume ship escorts in Strait of Hormuz — WSJ

According to the report, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have lifted restrictions on the use of their bases by the US military, introduced when the United States launched its operation to unblock the strait

NEW YORK, May 7. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump is examining the possibility of resuming its operation to escort commercial ships via the Strait of Hormuz with naval and air support, The Wall Street Journal wrote citing US officials.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have lifted restrictions on the use of their bases by the US military, introduced when the United States launched its operation to unblock the strait. The newspaper writes that these restrictions were among the reasons why Operation Project Freedom was paused just 36 hours after it began earlier this week.

The Wall Street Journal says that the US operation relied on "an enormous fleet of aircraft" to protect commercial ships from Iranian missiles and drones. At the same time, Riyadh and Kuwait’s decision to limit the use of their air bases "set off the biggest dispute in Saudi-American military relations in recent years" and led to a series of phone conversations between Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

The newspaper reported that Trump paused Project Freedom on Tuesday following a phone talk with the Saudi crown prince, who expressed his concern about the escalation. Trump, however, said he agreed to suspend the operation on a request from Pakistan and a number of other countries.

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United StatesSaudi ArabiaDonald Trump
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