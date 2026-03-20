Orban confident of victory in upcoming Hungarian elections

BRUSSELS, March 20. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes he will secure victory in the parliamentary elections to be held in the country on April 12.

"Certainly," he replied to a related question from a Politico reporter. The day before, Hungary and Slovakia blocked the EU summit’s decision to allocate €90 billion to Kiev and approve the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. The meeting’s final statement notes that the EU will return to this discussion at its next summit.

In his comments to the publication, Orban stressed that he is defending the interests of the country’s voters. "So what I have done today is to crush the oil blockade, which was imposed on us by [Vladimir] Zelensky. So I defended the interest of the country," he said.

According to Politico, Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs Janos Boka also pointed out that "it was Zelensky who decided to politicize the issue of the Druzhba pipeline, not us. It was him who threatened the Hungarian prime minister and not the other way around."

Some EU leaders make no secret of the fact that they hope Orban will lose the Hungarian election. However, many leaders who attended Thursday’s EU summit believe the Hungarian prime minister is likely to be re-elected, one of EU officials noted.