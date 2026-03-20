Opening Druzhba pipeline enough to lift Hungary’s veto on loan to Kiev — Italian PM

ROME, March 20. /TASS/. The issue of Hungary blocking a €90 billion loan for Ukraine could be resolved, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told reporters after an EU summit, emphasizing that all that is needed is to "open the Druzhba pipeline."

"This issue can be resolved. It only requires flexibility on both sides: on one hand, opening the Druzhba pipeline, and on the other, the automatic unblocking of 90 billion," Meloni said.

At the summit, Hungary and Slovakia refused to lift their veto on launching a procedure to raise a €90 billion EU loan, which would be serviced and repaid by EU countries to provide military funding to Kiev in 2026-2027.

The prime ministers of Hungary and Slovakia, Viktor Orban and Robert Fico, have demanded that Kiev resume the transit of Russian oil to their countries via the Druzhba pipeline, which was suspended on January 27. They refused to accept the promise made by Kiev and Brussels to resume transit within four to six weeks.