US leader says he offered Putin 'a little bit of a ceasefire' in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump offered Russian leader Vladimir Putin "a little bit of a ceasefire" in Ukraine, according to remarks he made to reporters.

"I suggested a little bit of a ceasefire, and I think he might do that. He might announce something having to do with that. Did he announce it yet?" the US leader said, addressing one of the reporters. After receiving a negative response, he reiterated that he had made the proposal during a conversation with the Russian president.

"Even if it's a little ceasefire - there's so many people being killed," he added.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin had informed his US counterpart during a phone call of his willingness to declare a ceasefire for the period of Victory Day celebrations. According to him, the White House chief actively supported this initiative, noting that the holiday marks the nations’ "shared victory over Nazism in World War II."

On April 9, 2026, Putin announced a ceasefire from 4 p.m. on April 11 until the end of April 12, 2026, ahead of the Orthodox Easter holiday. This marked the fourth temporary ceasefire since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.